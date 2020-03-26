Covid-19-related update - healthcare

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) will collaborate with Vanderbilt University Medical Center to supply gene and antibodies for the development of COVID-19 treatments. Also, unit Twist Biopharma will provide custom antibody drug discovery libraries and screen the libraries for potential antibody candidates. Shares up 1% premarket.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) announces the availability of Standard Q COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test, an assay performed on a finger-stick sample that can generate results in 15 minutes. Several hundred thousand tests should be available by month-end with "significantly increased availability" thereafter. Shares up 4% premarket.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) has launched a hand sanitizer and has completed initial testing of a vaccine adjuvant. Shares up 7% premarket.

MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK): key clinical and regulatory milestones related to mavacamtem for obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy remain unchanged. Enrollment suspended in certain studies and the start of new trials postponed. Rollover of patients in the EXPLORER study to the long-term extension, MAVA-LTE, temporarily suspended.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) has pledged to donate $1M to support global relief efforts. It will also donate personal protective equipment such as N95 masks.