Parks Hotel taps out credit line as precautionary measure

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) draws the remaining $650M of its $1B revolving credit line as a cautionary measure, bringing its cash on hand to ~$1.3B.

On April 15, 2020, Park will pay from these funds its previously announced quarterly dividend of 45 cents per share to stockholders of record on March 31, 2020.

PK rises 1.0% in premarket trading.

Park and its hotel management companies have suspended or commenced the suspension of operations at almost half of Park’s 60 hotels in order to minimize Park’s ongoing expenditures during the current low occupancy caused by the COVID-19 disruption.

The REIT and its hotel management companies have been pursuing alternative sources of revenue from applicable government authorities and hospitals such as providing temporary lodging for first responders, other medical personnel, military personnel, displaced guests and residents of communities where Park’s hotels are located.

Its revolving credit facility bears interest at variable rates at Park’s option. The weighted average interest rate for the entire revolving credit facility draw, which includes Park’s previously announced $350M draw initiated on March 16, 2020, is 2.46%.