McEwen Mining temporarily suspends ops at Black Fox, Gold Bar mines

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) says it will scale down operations at its Black Fox mine in Ontario and Gold Bar mine in Nevada for two weeks because of the coronavirus.

At Black Fox, McEwen expects to continue development activities related to the Froome access ramp; at Gold Bar, some production and exploration activities will continue in areas where social distancing can be observed.

The company says its projects in Mexico continue to operate normally.

Last week, McEwen withdrew its previously announced production guidance after operations were temporarily halted at the San Jose joint venture mine in Argentina.