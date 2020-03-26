Ares Management sees opportunity in volatile markets

Amid the uncertainty of the environment created by the Covid-19 spread, Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) is fully operational with minimal business interruption and, at 2019-end, had $34.6B of available capital for investment, according to its annual letter to shareholders.

That amount "enables us to be opportunistic in our deployment during volatile markets."

Of this amount, $25.2B was in AUM Not Yet Paying Fees available for future deployment.

"We also have significant liquidity to support and grow our business," write co-founders Tony Ressler and Michael Arougheti.