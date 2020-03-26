Cerus forms group to study COVID-19 convalescent plasma; shares up 9% premarket

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) has formed a collaborative research group with the aim of optimizing convalescent plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients.

The research group seeks to define the key characteristics that influence the efficacy of convalescent plasma, including the level and nature of anti-COVID-19 antibodies, optimal collection timing, dosing and how these influence responses to the therapy regimen.

Cerus’ research group collaborators include the California Department of Public Health, the University of California, Irvine’s Vaccine Development Research Laboratory, the Vitalant Research Institute, the California National Primate Research Center, and Enable Biosciences.