Fast-food chains in China begin slow recovery

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) has 95% of its restaurants back open in China following the peak of the coronavirus outbreak, but the pace of traffic recovery is somewhat slow as might be expected.

Oppenheimer says Yum China is trending at same-store sales down 20% from a year ago.

"China appears to be the first large economy on the other side of the virus disaster. But the consumer continues to be cautious, partially because the news flow from other countries continues to drive fear," notes analyst Brian Bittner.

There is also the question of when an "all-clear" can be sounded to go back out to restaurants. On that note, Starbucks opened locations in Wuhan recently to what was reported to be light traffic.

The experience of Yum China is of interest to large global chains like Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) that aren't quite sure what to expect on the other side of the pandemic.