NRZ, TLRY among premarket gainers

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) +104% on suspending Q1 dividend in move to conserve cash.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) +75% on cancelling dividend.

Wanda Sports Group Company (NASDAQ:WSG) +55% after deal to sell Ironman Group.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) +36% as it sues RBC over margin calls

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) +36% on positive effect in late-stage ovarian cancer study.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) +30% .

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) +23% .

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEMKT:AIM) +21% on actively seeking investigators and sites for clinical testing of Ampligen.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) +20% .

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) +19% on Q4 results.

iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) +19% on advancement of coronavirus vaccine.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) +15% .

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) +15% .

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) +14% on Q4 results.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) +14% on Q4 results.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) +14% as AG Mortgage Trust sues RBC over margin calls.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) +11% .

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) +11% .

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) +11% on expectations for 2020 taxable income.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) +11% .

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) +10% as AG Mortgage Trust sues RBC over margin calls.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) +10% .

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) +9% .

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) +8% .

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) +8% on Covid-19-related update.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) +7% as airlines shift to cargo for revenue.