CVR Energy cut to Sell at Goldman on dividend, production risks

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) is downgraded to Sell from Neutral with a $12 price target, cut from $18, at Goldman Sachs, citing its exposure to the Brent-WTI spread amid declining U.S. oil production.

Goldman's Neil Mehta also sees risk to CVR's dividend given 2020 free cash burn, publicly stated interest in pursuing growth projects and M&A, and the company's history of lowering distributions in times of stress.

Also, RINs represent a long-term risk, which could create upward pressure in 2021 given uncertainty around the small refining exemption program.

Goldman also upgrades refiner PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) to Neutral from Sell on valuation.

CVI's average Sell Side Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral.