Owl Rock in talks with borrowers, sponsors; has $1.8B of liquidity

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) says it's in frequent dialogue with its borrowers and sponsors to keep on top of developments and the steps they're taking to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 to their operations.

ORCC has ~$1.8B of cash and undrawn debt capacity.

Has ~$0.5B in undrawn commitments to portfolio companies, of which $0.3B are revolving credit facilities, "which means we have enough liquidity to fund all of our undrawn commitments over 3.5 times," writes CEO Craig Packer in a letter to shareholders.

ORCC slides 1.1% in premarket trading.

As of Dec. 31, 2019, ORCC's leverage was 0.46x, at the low end of industry peers. Weighted average debt maturity is over 5.5 years and has no debt maturities until December 2022.

"We are in a strong position from a liquidity perspective and have capital to put to work in uncertain times," Packer says.

As of Dec. 31, 2019, ORCC had $8.8B in investments across 98 companies in a portfolio diversified across borrowers, industries, end markets and geographies.

Portfolio consisted of 81% first lien positions and its top 10 positions represented 24% of the portfolio at fair value, while no individual investment represented more than 3% of the fully invested portfolio at year-end.

Notes very low exposure to the oil & gas sector, which represents 2.3% of ORCC's portfolio at 2019-end.

Its largest industries included distribution, healthcare providers and services, internet software and services, and professional services.