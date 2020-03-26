Seeking Alpha
Healthcare  | On the Move

Inovio up 3% premarket on positive VGX-3100 data

|About: Inovio Pharmaceuticals... (INO)|By: , SA News Editor

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) reports encouraging results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating DNA-based immunotherapy VGX-3100 in patients with anal dysplasia, a precancerous condition caused by human papillomavirus (HPV) types 16 and 18.

At data cutoff, 50% (n=10/20) of treated patients showed clearance of precancerous lesions while 75% (n=15/20) showed an overall decrease in the number of lesions at month 6 post treatment. No cases of anal cancer were observed.

The current standard-of-care treatments for anal dysplasia are surgical excision, electrocautery or laser therapy. Almost 70% of patients experience recurrence within three years, however.

Shares up 3% premarket on increased volume.