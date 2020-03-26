Meredith, CBS renew affiliations for seven markets

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) and ViacomCBS (VIAC, VIACA) have announced a multi-year affiliation renewal for seven CBS affiliates.

That includes three top-25 markets: WGCL in Atlanta; KPHO in Phoenix; and KMOV in St. Louis.

The markets reach an aggregate of 7% of the U.S. audience, serving more than 7.6M TV households.

As part of the deal, Meredith affiliates will continue to be locally available to subscribers of CBS All Access streaming, as well as the virtual MVPD platforms.