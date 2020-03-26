Slack's new paid customers passes 9,000 mark

Last night, Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield took to Twitter for a lengthy explanation of how the company coped with the evolving coronavirus crisis. He also included some user metrics.

Butterfield mentions that the company had added 7K net new paid customers halfway through Q1. By Tuesday of this week, that number crossed the 9,000 mark.

Last Monday, Slack hit a record 10.4M simultaneously connected users. The number continued to climb and reached 12.5M yesterday.