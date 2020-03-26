Phase 3 BELIEVE trial of Reblozyl meets primary endpoint

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) announce that the New England Journal of Medicine has published results from BELIEVE, the Phase 3 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of Reblozyl (luspatercept-aamt) for the treatment of anemia in adults with beta thalassemia who require regular red blood cell (RBC) transfusions.

Results demonstrate that treatment with Reblozyl provides significant reduction in transfusion burden and frequency compared to placebo, meeting the study’s primary endpoint.

The study also met all key secondary endpoints with a significantly greater proportion of patients receiving Reblozyl compared to placebo achieving a >33% reduction in RBC transfusion burden during weeks 37-48 and a >50% reduction during weeks 13-24 or weeks 37-48.

The most common adverse events were bone pain, arthralgia, dizziness, hypertension and hyperuricemia.