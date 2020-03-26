Capital One gets upgrade on ability to 'weather the storm': Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele upgrades Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) to Outperform as it's "well positioned to weather the storm and likely to increase market share as the tide turns."

COF advances 5.7% in early trading.

In the economy, Oppenheimer sees unemployment peaking at 9% in Q3 2020 due to Covid-19-induced shutdowns; sees likely negative annualized 15% and 5% GDP in Q2/Q3.

Sets price target at $66.

"Rates have fallen, credit deterioration is getting baked into estimates dropping stocks below our recession base case," Gabriele writes.

The combination "in the past has signaled the beginning of some of the best outperformance vs. the S&P for financials during a cycle."

"COF is uniquely positioned vs. peers given investment spend is largely over, strong underwriting/disciplined line management, and a knack for knowing when to acquire new accounts," Gabriele writes.

The Oppenheimer rating of Outperform goes against the Quant rating of Neutral.