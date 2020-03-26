Interpublic Group pulls 2020 targets

Interpublic Group (IPG +1.5% ) is the next to withdraw its full-year targets in reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Our strategic strengths continue through this challenging period,” says Chairman/CEO Michael Roth, “notably our best-in-class talent, client-centric culture, differentiated go-to-market strategy, industry-leading data management capabilities, and deep relevance of our offerings.

"Nonetheless, in the current environment, visibility into marketing and media spend is extremely challenging," he says.

There are multiple cost levers available and company operators are "executing as appropriate" on the revenue and expense sides, he says.