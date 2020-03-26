The sports betting world without sports

William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY) is up 0.33% in London today as the company faces a rough stretch of betting shops being closed and the sports world nearly shut down. Shares are down about 66% from their 52-week high.

What's left to bet on? A scan of the bookmaker's U.S. website shows Belarus Premier League matches, Nicaragua Premier League matches, virtual horse racing, MMA action as well as table tennis from Russia and the Ukraine on the thin betting menu.

William Hill is also offering futures bets on many sports for upcoming events further down the calendar.

Of course, William Hill isn't the only company with a sports betting dilemma. The pandemic has cut off the sports betting plans for a long list of players that includes Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DEAC), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI), DraftKings (DRAFT), Flutter Entertainment (OTCPK:PDYPY), Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG), GVC Holdings (OTCPK:GMVHF), Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) and Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN). Some of those companies are considering new ways to attract interest during the lull, including a larger focus on e-sports.