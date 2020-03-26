BofA cuts Apple target, 2020 iPhone estimate

BofA cuts its Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) target by $20 to $300 due to the risk of lower iPhone demand as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Analyst Wamsi Mohan lowers his 2020 iPhone unit sales estimate from 207M to 175M.

Mohan: "In a bear case scenario, we see 13% lower iPhone units due to lockdowns, vs. 6% lower in our base case."

The analyst calls the retail store closures a near-term headwind, which should be temporary.

BofA maintains a Buy rating due to Apple's cash balance and the upcoming 5G tailwind.

Apple shares are up 1.6% to $249.32.

