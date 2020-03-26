Airlines could see the U.S. as a stakeholder

The back and forth goes on about how airlines will be treated in the stimulus package.
The latest reporting indicates that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said the government would take stakes in airline carriers in exchange for billions in direct grants to the companies.
The Senate bill that passed is providing $25B to airlines in loans and $25B in direct grants.
In the end, it looks like the package is close to what was predicted last week.
