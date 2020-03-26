Bernstein bails out on key media stocks

Bernstein has set new Street lows for several media stocks, throwing in the towel on the sector amid coronavirus carnage.

There's "not much left for equity holders" amid the fallout, analyst Todd Juenger writes, suggesting media investors can find "much more upside" elsewhere even in case of a quick recovery.

But without a quick rebound, there's heavier downside to earnings alongside a long decrease in TV ad demand and what would be a "significant" increase in cord-cutting.