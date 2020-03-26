India clamps down on export of malaria drug for Covid-19

In a note, UBS reports that India's Directorate General of Foreign Trade has instituted a moratorium on the export of hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug in high demand for the treatment of severely ill COVID-19 patients, although the fulfillment of orders placed before the ban will be allowed.

According to IQVIA, three Indian firms Zydus Cadila, Sun and Dr. Reddy's (RDY) supply about half of the U.S. market.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA -0.6% ), Mylan N.V. (MYL +3.7% ), Novartis (NVS +1.4% ), Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY +0.1% ) and Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX -3.4% ) have publicly committed to supplying over 200M doses with plans to ramp production further.

