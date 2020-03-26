Wolverine World Wide goes into cash-conserving mode

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) says it's leveraging its supply chain to significantly reduce inventory receipts to adjust for lower demand during periods of store closures and restrictions in certain countries.

The company has also taken steps to reduce capital outflows until business conditions stabilize by delaying most capital projects and halting share repurchases.

The retailer expects the working capital and operating expense actions to result in up to $500M of cash savings for the remainder of 2020, with much of the benefit expected in the next two quarters where the business outlook is most challenging.

After taking a drawdown, WWW has a cash position of ~$450M.

