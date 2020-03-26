National Amusements won't sell any ViacomCBS in credit amendment

National Amusements - the holding company that controls ViacomCBS (VIAC -4% , VIACA -3% ) - has amended its credit agreement with lenders.

That comes after a technical violation of a collateral requirement, alongside the steep decline in ViacomCBS stock.

Now, unit NAI Entertainment Holdings will have a $125M revolving facility and "ample liquidity" along with cash reserves to fund operations, including the theater business.

NAI will not need to sell stock in ViacomCBS, and doesn't intend to pledge additional stock of ViacomCBS, it says.