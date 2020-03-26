Energy Transfer's Bayou Bridge pipeline wins court ruling

U.S. officials adequately studied the potential impacts of Energy Transfer's (ET +0.4% ) Bayou Bridge pipeline in Louisiana, says a ruling by the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana.

The court rejected a challenge from environmental groups who accused the Army Corps of Engineers of violating various federal laws by not adequately studying how pipeline construction and potential oil spills would affect sensitive wetlands in the region.

Bayou Bridge is a 162-mile crude oil pipeline that connects Louisiana ports in St. James and Lake Charles to a broader network of pipelines.