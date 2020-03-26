Hyster-Yale Materials addresses COVID-19 impact

Hyster-Yale Materials (HY +0.542% ) announced that the 2020 outlook previously provided, which did not factor in the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, is no longer perspective on its 2020 outlook.

Production has been significantly reduced or suspended in several of the European facilities for varying periods through April 15, 2020.

Challenges associated with COVID-19 that have affected, and may continue to affect, include the following: availability of employees; employees' working arrangements; the supply chain and the ability to receive goods on a timely basis at anticipated costs; logistics costs; the ability to continue normal operations of Company facilities; and reduced demand for the Company's products.

Company's financial results for 1Q20 will be lower than previously expected due to these factors.