Micron earnings draws praise, softness caution

Piper Sandler (Neutral) lowers its Micron (NASDAQ:MU) target from $56 to $48 after yesterday's earnings report, overall positive but remaining on the sidelines due to the coronavirus crisis.

The firm praises Micron's strength in the data center and server markets but notes that auto, mobile, and customer will likely show slight weakness for the foreseeable future.

Piper is also positive on DRAM ASPs, which were flat Q/Q.

More action: KeyBanc (Overweight, $48 target) notes that Micron pulled its FY demand outlook as medium-term uncertainties grow.

Analyst Weston Twigg still expects softer demand in H2 CY20