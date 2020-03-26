Mortgage rates fall after Fed swoops in

After last week's mini-spike, mortgage rates settle after the Fed takes action to stabilize the market.

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 3.50% for the week ending March 26, vs. 3.65% a week earlier and 4.06% at this time a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

“Similar to other segments of the economy, real estate demand is softening. However, the combination of the Fed’s actions and pending economic stimulus will provide substantial support to the mortgage markets,” said Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater.

15-year FRM averages 2.92% vs. 3.06% in the previous week and 3.57% a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averages 3.34% vs. 3.11% in the prior week and 3.75% a year ago.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) surges 20% , but it's still down 4.5% in the past week and 59% in the past month amid market turmoil driven by the Covid-19 pandemic's economic fallout.

Homebuilders are on the upswing today, with the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) up 2.0% ; in the past week it's gained 26%, however in the past month it has declined 35%.

Homebuilder ETFs: ITB, XHB, HOMZ, NAIL, PKB, HOML

Mortgage-related ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT, DMO, PGZ, TSI, JLS, CMBS