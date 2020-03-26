Chart Industries suspends buyback program

Chart Industries (GTLS +6.2% ) says production is continuing after its work was labeled Designated Essential Critical Infrastructure by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

In an investor presentation, Chart says it still sees strong free cash flow in 2020 and has seen no cancellations YTD, but it has suspended its share repurchase program.

Chart says its Venture Global Calcasieu Pass 2020 revenue forecast of ~$100M remains unchanged, and its China facilities are 100% operational.

The company says it is proactively working with existing lender group for "just in case" covenant relief.