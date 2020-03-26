Pulled Analog Devices outlook shows deterioration - analyst

Benchmark writes that the withdrawn Analog Devices (ADI -1.372% ) forecast suggests a "recent deterioration" in fundamentals, but notes that Q2 will likely prove rough for everyone due to the coronavirus impact.

Morgan Stanley says ADI has "held up reasonably well" compared to its peers, but the company is still vulnerable to "deteriorating fundamentals."

The firm expects chipmaker stocks to remain choppy in the near term.

Morgan Stanley has an Equal-Weight rating on ADI with a $97 target. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.

Previously: Morgan Stanley cuts semi targets on coronavirus visibility (Mar. 10 2020)