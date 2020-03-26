HSBC warns of virus credit losses even with BOE help - Bloomberg

HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) still expects credit losses to rise on the back of the Covid-19 pandemic even after regulators give it more leeway in how it handles unpaid loans.

The bank, which gets most of its revenue from Asia operations, said the virus's spread could have "adverse impacts" on the value of its assets, including its holding in China's Bank of Communications Co., Bloomberg reports, citing a U.S. filing.

Last week, the Bank of England said financial institutions should be flexible when applying accounting rules, part of a package of moves that included canceling annual stress tests.

“An immediate impact in early 2020 will be higher expected credit losses driven by a change in the economic scenarios used to calculate ECL,” it said.

Separately, in a memo, HSBC said it's putting previously job cuts on hold as it deals with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We have decided to pause, for the time being, the vast majority of redundancies associated with this program where notices have not already been issued,” the memo said.