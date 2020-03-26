Nautilus stays on a hot streak after Roth Capital nod

Roth Capital starts off coverage on Nautilus (NLS +21.782% ) with a Buy rating on its view that the at-home fitness market could grow amid the pandemic and with shares looking compelling on a risk-reward look.

"The fitness sector is healthy and growing and now represents a material category of consumer spending. 62mn people have gym memberships. At-home fitness is also blossoming. Improvements in equipment and services, often at compelling price-points, are driving consumer adoption and investor interest. We believe COVID-19 could cause at-home growth to accelerate," says analyst George Kelly.

Kelly also points to traction with new Nautilus products and the new management team in place.

Roth assigns a price target of $3 to Nautilus.

Shares of Nautilus are up 85% over the last five days.