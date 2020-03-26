American Tower +8.4% on Raymond James bull note

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is up 8.4% following an upgrade to Outperform at Raymond James, from Market Perform.

Macro communications towers in the U.S. are the "best business we have ever seen," analyst Richard Prentiss says - pointing to resilience in the industry learned from past downturns, and tower stocks that are in-line to slightly ahead of April 2019 levels even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

That's likely tied to excitement from upcoming 5G deployments as well as final closure of the Sprint/T-Mobile merger (S +3.6% , TMUS +3.3% ), he says - "and we are highly confident that the dividends/share are safe and likely to keep increasing at past rates."