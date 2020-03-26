Operations resume at Fortuna Silver's San Jose mine

Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM +5.4% ) says operations have resumed at its San Jose mine in Mexico after a blockade of the roads that had prevented access to the mine was lifted.

A group led by San Jose del Progreso's former mayor had blockaded roads to protest the action taken by Oaxaca state's electoral tribunal that revoked his appointment as mayor.

San Jose is expected to produce 6.6M-7.3M oz. of silver and 41K-45K oz. of gold this year.

Fortuna also updates mineral reserve and resource estimates, reporting combined proven and probable mineral reserves for San Jose and the Caylloma mine in Peru totaling 6.4M tons containing 37.2M oz. of silver and 220K oz. of gold, representing respective Y/Y declines of 18% and 19% in contained silver and gold oz.