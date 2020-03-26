Worthington +12% despite earnings miss

Worthington (NYSE:WOR) is up 12.0% despite missing estimates with its Q3 report.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased a total of 0.55M common shares for $21.4M at an average price of $38.86.

Outlook: “There are still many unknowns regarding the spread of COVID-19 and how the measures to control it will impact the economy and our Company,” McConnell said. “Many of our facilities are considered ‘essential businesses’ under the various state and federal guidelines and will continue to operate based on customer demand. I am especially grateful to our production workforce who are leading our effort to serve our customers and our country by continuing to make products.”

