OMV cuts spending; amends payment schedule for Borealis acquisition

OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF) to cut spending by about 20% in 2020 and reached a deal to pay for its stake in plastics maker Borealis in stages to free up cash.

The company will cut its €2.4B spending plan by €500M and reduce costs by €200M.

Additionally, investments and acquisitions of €1.5B will be postponed to 2022, including ~€1B purchase of Siberian gas assets from Gazprom.

OMV also amended the share purchase agreement for acquisition of additional 39% Borealis's stake

The amendment provides deal consideration to be in two tranches: $2.34B at closing and the remaining $2.34B no later than December 31, 2021.

OMV shares were trading down 2.3% at 1100 GMT at €25.11.