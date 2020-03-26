Who's zoomin' who? SEC acts on ticker confusion

The SEC has suspended trading in the largely defunct Zoom Technologies (OTC:ZOOM), after widespread confusion with popular videoconferencing company Zoom Video Communications (ZM +4% ), which has seen a sharp rise in usage and stock price amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

That suspension in ZOOM trading lasts until the end of the day on April 8 - hopefully giving everyone enough time to learn who's who.

The SEC acted "because of concerns about the adequacy and accuracy of publicly available information concerning ZOOM, including its financial condition and its operations, if any."

Zoom Technologies - once a distributor of wireless products in the U.S., and a once-recognized name in modems - hasn't offered any public disclosure since 2015.