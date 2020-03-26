MKM stays bullish on private mortgage insurers

MKM analyst Harry Fong reiterates Buy ratings at the four private mortgage insurers he covers, noting that the industry "is far stronger than it was going into the financial crisis."

He cites more conservative underwriting and notes that PMIs have at least twice the level of capital to risk vs. the financial crisis.

Calls MGIC Investment (MTG +25.152% ) "the best value to book value of all the PMI companies we follow and also half what we believe is its economic value."

Also reiterates ratings on Arch Capital (ACGL +9.137% ), Essent Group (ESNT +26.84% ), Radian Group (RDN +20.038% ), saying they all represent "excellent value."

All four gain strongly in trading today against the backdrop of sharp declines in the past month.

Adjusts price targets on ACGL to $40 from $60, on ESNT to $40 from $50, on RDN to $20 from $30, and on MTG to $12 from $18.