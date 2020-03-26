Argus bullish on Procter & Gamble

Argus Research upgrades Procter & Gamble (PG +2.918% ) to a Buy rating from Hold.

"P&G is one of the only companies in our consumer universe that earns a High financial strength rating. We also see investors allocating a higher percentage of their spending to maintaining a safe, healthy home," reasons analyst Christopher Graja.

Graja notes that P&G makes highly in-demand products from brands like Vicks, Sinex, NyQuil, Tide, Bounty, Charmin, Puffs tissues and the Mr. Clean line.

Argus assigns a price target of $120 to Procter & Gamble.