WeWork releasing FY19 results to bondholders today

WeWork (WE) tells investors it can execute its five-year plan using the $4.4B in cash and cash commitments on hand at the end of last year, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters.

WeWork says it has $1.3B in cash, $800M of cash that became available when it closed a new letter of credit facility last month, and $2.2B in senior unsecured debt funding from SoftBank.

The letter also mentions another $100M in remaining capital commitments from SoftBank.

The company plans to release FY19 results to bondholders after the market closes today.