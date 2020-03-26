Oil slides back toward last week's lows but energy names extend rally

U.S. crude oil drops (CL1: COM) following three days of gains, with worries over rapidly dwindling demand due to coronavirus travel bans and lockdowns outweighing effects of the $2T U.S. emergency stimulus package; April WTI -2.8% to $23.81/bbl, but May Brent +0.2% at $27.46/bbl.

"A demand shock of this magnitude will overwhelm any supply response," Goldman Sachs analysts said in forecasting a 14M bbl/day surplus in Q2.

Brent crude will remain near $20/bbl during Q2 while WTI likely will fall well below that level as storage swells.

WSJ reports the Trump administration will press Saudi Arabia to restrain its scheduled oil production boost.

Separately, the U.S. Department of Energy has withdrawn an offer to buy oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve due to uncertainty over funding from Congress.

Nevertheless, some of the major oil names sport strong gains: OXY +13% , MRO +9% , XOM +2.4% , CVX +4.2% .

Refiners are up big: MPC +11.6% , VLO +7.8% , PSX +7.2% , HFC +12.4% .

