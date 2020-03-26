More on LiqTech International's FY19 results

LiqTech International (LIQT +2.52% ) reported FY19 revenue growth of 166.9% Y/Y to $32.64M, reflecting higher sales of proprietary ceramic silicon carbide water filtration systems business for the marine scrubber market.

FY Gross margin improved by 1,323 bps to 21.9%.

Loss from operating reduced to $392.95k, as compared to $4.49M a year ago.

Company has Cash on hand and restricted cash of $9.8M as of 31 December, 2019.

LiqTech completed the expansion of systems manufacturing capacity at Hobro facility and installation of the first new furnace at Ballerup facility; remains on track to complete its overall planned furnace capacity expansion by July 2020.

Near term FY20 Outlook: Company expects 1Q20 revenue to be ~$10M, as there have been no order cancellations and all planned deliveries have been made during the quarter. The incoming orders have slowed and will impact 2Q20 revenues.

Previously: LiqTech EPS misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (March 26)