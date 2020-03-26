Green Dot +12% as BTIG upgrades on new CEO, digital trend

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) jumps 12% after BTIG analyst Mark Palmer upgrades the fintech to Buy from Neutral as its new CEO's skill set and experience make him well-suited to transform the company.

Sets price target at $35; average price target is $33.69.

Palmer also expects the Covid-19 pandemic to speed the transition "away from physical cash and toward digital payments, a move from which GDOT is well positioned to benefit."

GDOT's banking-as-a-service platform "could be jumpstarted by increased adoption of digital payments"; expects BaaS to represent ~20% of the company's 2020 revenue.

Expects the company to step up innovation to address the challenges of financial inclusion.

"In particular, we believe Tailfin Labs, the fintech accelerator that GDOT jointly created with Walmart last October, could play a key role in generating new products aimed at assisting the unbanked," Palmer writes.

Palmer's more bullish than the Quant rating of Neutral and inl line with the Sell-Side average rating of Bullish (4 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 9 Neutral).