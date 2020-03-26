Utilities sprint higher as dividends appeal vs. near-zero T-note yields

The S&P utilities sector (XLU +5.5% ) is the leading performer in today's advance, extending this week's gain to 13% while trimming its Q1 loss to 17%.

The relatively high dividend yield offered by utility shares looks even more appealing when Treasury yields hover just above zero, and today's strength in the group shows a defensive quality to the rally, which is occurring at a time when much economic activity has come to a screeching halt.

Among today's notable gainers: EIX +7.5% , SRE +7.3% , AEP +6.7% , D +6.5% , DUK +6.4% , PPL +6.3% , FE +5.9% , AWK +5.8% , ETR +5.6% , SO +5.3% , AEE +4.7% , CNP +4.7% , NEE +4.7% .

