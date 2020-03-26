Utilities sprint higher as dividends appeal vs. near-zero T-note yields

The S&P utilities sector (XLU +5.5%) is the leading performer in today's advance, extending this week's gain to 13% while trimming its Q1 loss to 17%.
The relatively high dividend yield offered by utility shares looks even more appealing when Treasury yields hover just above zero, and today's strength in the group shows a defensive quality to the rally, which is occurring at a time when much economic activity has come to a screeching halt.
Among today's notable gainers: EIX +7.5%, SRE +7.3%, AEP +6.7%, D +6.5%, DUK +6.4%, PPL +6.3%, FE +5.9%, AWK +5.8%, ETR +5.6%, SO +5.3%, AEE +4.7%, CNP +4.7%, NEE +4.7%.
ETFs: XLU, UTG, VPU, GUT, BUI, FUTY, IDU, RYU, FXU, UPW, SDP, PUI, PSCU, FLYT, JHMU, FUGAX