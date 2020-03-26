Huya +10%, JOYY +6% as Goldman raises revenue calls

Goldman Sachs is out with bullish commentary on Huya (HUYA +10% ) and parent JOYY (YY +6% ) as the streaming companies begin to realize virus-related boosts.

Alongside some near-term expense increases, Goldman has increased its estimates for each company's full-year revenues by 2-3% - pointing to Huya's strong user growth, new initiatives and "better-than-expected resilience of live streaming revenue amid headwind."

Huya this month topped expectations with revenues that jumped 64%, and the company forecast an increase of 44.7%-47.1% in revenue for Q1.

Goldman's newest target for Huya of $21 implies 27% upside even after today's 10% gain .

Street analysts are Very Bullish on Huya, as are Seeking Alpha authors. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.

Similarly, Sell-side analysts and Seeking Alpha authors are Very Bullish on JOYY, while it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.