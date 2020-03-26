HyreCar slides 10.9% post Q4 results

HyreCar (HYRE -10.9%) reports Q4 revenue expand 50% Y/Y to $4.8M.
Revenue growth was primarily driven by rental days increasing 35% from ~145,738 in Q3 to ~197,243 in Q4.
Commercial bookings represented 76% of all cars rented on the platform.
New drivers to the platform in Q4 were up 69% Y/Y.
Operating expenses increased to $4.3M from $3.6M compared Y/Y and declined 28% Q/Q.
Customer Satisfaction Rates continue to improve to industry-leading answer rates of 90% or greater.
Customer Experience ratings increase across major consumer rating websites.
Cash balance stands at ~$10.6M.
“Despite uncertain times, we see opportunities to maintain our current business now and expand our business as the country goes back to work.” said Joe Furnari, CEO of HyreCar.
