Simon Property has most exposure to Cheesecake Factory, RBC says

RBC puts out a note saying Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) has the most exposure to Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), which reportedly has been telling landlords that it won't be able to make rent payments due April 1.

Simon Property, recently up 0.1% , had declined as much as 6.3% earlier in the session.

Cheesecake Factory rises 0.3% .

Update at 11:53 AM: According to RBC analyst Wes Golladay. CAKE has locations at 29 SPG malls, seven at Macerich (NYSE:MAC) properties, three at CBL (NYSE:CBL) sites, and one at a Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) property.