Valero cuts runs in at least half of U.S. refineries - Bloomberg

Valero Energy (VLO +18.244% ) has cut process rates in at least 6 of its 12 U.S. refineries by an average of 15% due to lower demand and may make deeper cuts next week, Bloomberg reports.

Valero reportedly has made reductions at refineries in Memphis, Tenn.; McKee, Tex.; Wilmington, Calif.; Benicia, Calif.; St. Charles, La.; and Meraux, La.

The company's largest refinery in Port Arthur on the Texas Gulf Coast has not yet made run cuts, according to the report.

Deeper cuts are expected next week, which could reduce Valero's U.S. production to about a third of capacity, near minimum operating rates.