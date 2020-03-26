Nevada casinos win $1B ahead of shutdowns

Casinos in Nevada reported that gaming win revenue increased 3.05% Y/Y in February to $1.042B. International tourism may have suffered during the month, but that's nothing compared to what's in store for the March and April gaming win reports when closings will decimate revenue.

Revenue on the Las Vegas Strip was up 0.8% to $596M. Downtown LV casino revenue fell 4.1% Y/Y to $55M. Boulder Strip revenue was off 0.5% to $65M. Reno sparkled with gaming win up 30% during the month.

Total slots revenue rose 6.6% to $649M during the month off a win percentage of 6.8%.

Games and tables revenue was down 2.3% to $394M off a win percentage of 13.1%. Baccarat win was down 12%.

Sports betting gaming win was up 6.3% to $38.1M. "Sports pool drop of $491.7 million was up 7.2 percent. This is an all-time record for the month of February," notes Control Board senior research analyst Michael Lawton.

Nevada-related casino stocks: CZR, MGM, BYD, WYNN, MGM, LVS, FLL, RRR.

