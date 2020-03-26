Schmitt Industries updates on business amid COVID-19

Schmitt Industries (SMIT -5.242% ) says that the company intends to fully retain its employees during these extraordinary times.

SMIT anticipates revenue pressure on business, however, co. believes that its strong backlog and steady revenue from Xact’s IoT will support revenue and operations over the coming months.

The company expects that its CEO and CFO will decrease their compensation levels if revenues decline significantly.

SMIT says: "strong cash position and long-term view position the Company to continue investing in the business and be positioned for value-enhancing opportunities during the current economic challenges, while still returning value to its shareholders through its announced share repurchase program".

