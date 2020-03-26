Lockheed, Textron go head-to-head on attack helicopters

The U.S. Army has winnowed down a field of five competitors to proceed into next phase of Future Attack and Reconnaissance Aircraft, a program defense analyst Roman Schweizer says could be worth $15B-$20B.

Textron's (TXT +9.3% ) Bell and Lockheed Martin's (LMT +7.8% ) Sikorsky will proceed into a prototype fly-off, beating out Boeing (BA +16% ), a team of Northrop Grumman (NOC +11% ) and Karem Aircraft, as well as a team of AVX (AVX +0.1% ) and L3Harris (LHX +7.5% ).

A "government flight test evaluation will happen no later than the fall of 2023," in order to deploy the FARA helicopters by 2030.

Along with the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA), FARA will slowly replace the Army's current fleet of Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawks utility helicopters and Boeing AH-64 Apache attack helicopters.

Source: Bloomberg First Word