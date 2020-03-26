Mortgage REITs continue back from the brink

The mREITs (REM +27.4% ) are sporting some gaudy gains again today, but the moves are not a whole lot more than sizable blips on the charts after the big declines of the past few weeks.

In any case, the sector appears for now to have broken out a reflexive cycle in which declines in asset values were forcing margin calls/distressed sales, which were forcing declines in asset values, which were forcing margin calls/distressed sales, and so on.

Stalwarts: Annaly Capital (NLY +11.9% ) and AGNC Investment (AGNC +11% )